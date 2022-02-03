Lucas Leiva on the ‘honour’ of being named as the best player Kenny Dalglish ever managed

Lucas Leiva was clearly delighted as he was singled out by Kenny Dalglish, when selecting the best player he’s ever managed.

In a Q&A with the KENN7 offical YouTube channel, the former Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United and Celtic gaffer had a 13-season career across 27 years to consider when he provided his thoughts.

His response was shared in an article on Empire of the Kop and shared on our Twitter account, this then caught the attention of the 35-year-old midfielder.

The Brazilian’s response was: ‘What a honour … Probably my best time at the club was under Kenny’.

The former No.21 was in fine form under the Scot and won the 2011 player of the season award, an ACL injury in the December of that year against Chelsea derailed his fine run of form.

He came back and won his place back in the side but that year was certainly the best of the current Lazio man’s Anfield career, something he clearly agrees with.

What a honour … Probably my best time at the club was under Kenny. — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) February 2, 2022

