Mo Salah’s Egypt will face Sadio Mane’s Senegal in AFCON final on Sunday

Liverpool star duo Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will face each other in this year’s Africa Cup of Nation’s final (AFCON) after Egypt defeated host nation Cameroon in tonight’s second semi-final.

The game was still goalless after 90 minutes and extra time so the result was therefore settled with a penalty shootout – Cameroon missed three penalties whilst the Pharaohs netted all of theirs.

Senegal had defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 yesterday in the first semi-final and tonight’s result set’s up a mouthwatering clash that Reds fans will enjoy watching.

The pair have been vital parts of the success that the club has tasted in recent years and our No. 11 is the current Premier League top scorer with 16 goals this term.

It will be great to see them come up against each other and battle for the African football crown – may the best man (team) win!

The game will take place on Sunday February 6 with a 7 pm kick-off (UK time).