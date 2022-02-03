Sadio Mane awarded Man of the Match for Senegal following his semi-final display

Sadio Mane was in fine form as he was a huge part of Senegal’s progression to the AFCON final.

Our No.10 was on hand to help his nation reach their second successive final by scoring a goal and providing an assist on a memorable match for his side.

The 29-year-old’s 87th minute goal secured a semi-final victory and sent the whole country into pandemonium, such was the magnitude of the finish.

Clinching the man of the match award further exemplifies his role in the game and for the team, our winger turns up at big moments for club and country.

With Egypt playing in the other semi-final, there’s a real chance Mo Salah could meet his teammate in the final and that would be a very interesting affair for all Liverpool fans to watch.

One positive is that both our men are in fine form for whenever they can come back to Merseyside.

You can view the image of Mane with the award via @SuperSportTV on Twitter:

𝘞𝘏𝘈𝘛 𝘈 𝘗𝘓𝘈𝘠𝘌𝘙 ♨️ A man of the match performance from Sadio Mane to help #TeamSenegal reach their second successive final 👏 #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/gxIV2y50lw — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 2, 2022

