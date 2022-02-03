Some Liverpool supporters share their League Cup Final ballot fate online

Many Liverpool fans waited patiently to discover whether they were lucky enough to be successful in the ballot for the League Cup final.

Priority rights holders and those who had attended three or more Carabao Cup games this season were guaranteed a ticket to the final, those that had attended two games had to enter a ballot to see if they would be able to purchase tickets.

Following the application of the eligible supporters, the club confirmed that fans had a 1 in 1.6 chance of receiving a ticket, with the lucky and unlucky fans sharing their results on social media.

Here’s a pick of some of the reactions to the fate and opinions of supporters:

Should have some sort of points system where the more games you go the more points you get. You've currently got a system in place where someone with only 2 league cup games all season taking the place of people who have been to every home league and Cup game. That's not right. — Paul Ellis (@liverblokelfc) February 2, 2022

Fans should be rewarded for loyalty, of that there is no doubt but the current system is a closed shop. Now I personally don’t think that many people could do what the likes of myself do. Family commitments, holidays, financially it takes a lot to go to 45-60 games a season — 🔴 Swifty 🔴 (@andrew_m_swift) January 22, 2022

Pleased to announce I have been successful in the ballot for Liverpool vs Chelsea in the #CarabaoCup Final! Can’t wait to be at Wembley for first major domestic competition of the 2021/22 season 🔴 pic.twitter.com/HVACcuzDFv — Nazira Yusuf (@Nazira_Yusuf22) February 2, 2022

Not ticket in the ballot again and the u see this load crap. Really fair ballot Liverpool get grip prawn butty brigade selling on. Genuine fans get screwed pic.twitter.com/ezyOHcoZ3v — Aspect Electrical (@thescousehitman) February 2, 2022

5 finals 5 ballots, fucked off in every one, how is this possible, totally unfair @Liverpool_FC_ — JC (@clarko66) February 2, 2022

Some happy, some sad, some angry and plenty not best pleased with the way in which the ballot is done.

There’s never going to be a way that the club can please everyone and the real issue is with the competition organisers allocating so many tickets to corporate partners, when our supporters could sell the full stadium twice over for the game.

It’s heartbreaking to see so many loyal fans miss out, we hope that all those lucky enough to be able to go to the game enjoy themselves and are able to watch Jordan Henderson lift the cup at Wembley.

