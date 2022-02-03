Some Liverpool supporters share their League Cup Final ballot fate online

Many Liverpool fans waited patiently to discover whether they were lucky enough to be successful in the ballot for the League Cup final.

Priority rights holders and those who had attended three or more Carabao Cup games this season were guaranteed a ticket to the final, those that had attended two games had to enter a ballot to see if they would be able to purchase tickets.

Following the application of the eligible supporters, the club confirmed that fans had a 1 in 1.6 chance of receiving a ticket, with the lucky and unlucky fans sharing their results on social media.

Here’s a pick of some of the reactions to the fate and opinions of supporters:

Some happy, some sad, some angry and plenty not best pleased with the way in which the ballot is done.

There’s never going to be a way that the club can please everyone and the real issue is with the competition organisers allocating so many tickets to corporate partners, when our supporters could sell the full stadium twice over for the game.

It’s heartbreaking to see so many loyal fans miss out, we hope that all those lucky enough to be able to go to the game enjoy themselves and are able to watch Jordan Henderson lift the cup at Wembley.

