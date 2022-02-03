‘That suits Haaland’ – Dutch legend suggests Borussia Dortmund star should make Liverpool switch and admits ‘love’ for Jurgen Klopp

Ruud Gullit has claimed that Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland should join Liverpool and described the work Jurgen Klopp has done at Anfield as ‘unbelievable’.

The German boss arrived in the Premier League in 2015 following successful spells in his homeland in charge of Mainz and Haaland’s current side.

“I see him in England, but I think he won’t go to Manchester United. City would be good for him because of Pep Guardiola,” the 59-year-old told Bild (via Football Italia).

“But Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool would also be great. What Jürgen has done with this club is unbelievable. You just have to love him and he’s always hungry.

“That suits Haaland. In Spain, only Real Madrid are an option. These are the three clubs that will be in the running for Erling.”

The Norwegian talent, son of former Manchester City and Leeds player Alf-Inge Haaland, is largely recognised as one of the world’s most clinical strikers and has 23 goals and six assists in just 20 appearances so far this term.

All major European clubs are believed to be interested in the 21-year-old, especially Real Madrid, but the forward is reportedly contracted to the Bundesliga side until 2023.

Although we have recently signed Luis Diaz from Porto and we have the league’s top two scorers in Mo Salah and Diogo Jota, Haaland would seriously strengthen our attack.

We no longer operate with an out and out striker but the Dortmund No. 9 would guarantee you goals.

It’s highly unlikely that we’ll make a move for the former Salzburg man, but it’s certainly an exciting thought – it’s nice to see a footballing legend link one of Europe’s hottest prospects with a move to the Reds.