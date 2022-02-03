‘That’s the worry’ – Pundit suggests Liverpool should be concerned about other clubs making a move for Fabio Carvalho

Kevin Campbell has claimed that Liverpool should now be worried about obtaining the services of Fulham star Fabio Carvalho after their move for the teenager fell through on deadline day.

The Reds had agreed on a deal for the Lisbon-born talent and were set to send the attacking midfielder back to Craven Cottage for the remainder of the season but it’s reported that the relevant paperwork was not submitted in time and the deal was therefore not completed.

“I think that’s the worry for Liverpool now, a lot of clubs will be interested in the summer. They wanted to do the business before anyone else could get mitts on him,” the former Everton striker told Football Insider (via Football365).

“They put an offer in to him and his agent but it just was not meant to be. Liverpool will be slightly frustrated. They have found it a difficult task signing him so far.

“It was never going to be easy given Carvalho’s contract situation. He’s a brilliant player and there’ll be plenty of clubs coveting him.

“Liverpool will be happy though, they got one in and a very good one at that. I think [Luis] Diaz will do well.”

Of course, the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto is an exciting one and we can’t wait to see him in a Red shirt, but if Carvalho was to have signed too, that would’ve represented an extremely successful window for the club.

READ MORE: Some Liverpool supporters share their League Cup Final ballot fate online

His contract at the Championship club does expire at the end of the season and you’d therefore assume that our interest will remain in the summer, but other clubs will now be licking their lips at the prospect of signing one of the countries biggest talents for free.

Only time will tell – for now we need to focus on the second half of the season and our push to win four trophies.