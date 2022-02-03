Thiago Alcantara returns to full training ahead of FA Cup tie, confirms James Pearce

Thiago Alcantara hasn’t featured since the Newcastle United game in mid-December but looks set to make an imminent return.

Since his last appearance, we have played nine games and missed a further match through a COVID postponement vs. Leeds United.

It’s somewhat of a worry that the Spaniard has missed 40 of the possible 84 games that we have played since his arrival at the club but thankfully we are well stocked in midfield ahead of his return to action.

READ MORE: (Video) Kenny Dalglish on which player from today’s squad he would have had in his Liverpool sides

Despite these missed games, James Pearce of The Athletic has confirmed some good news for our No.6: ‘Liverpool have received a major boost with the return of Thiago Alcantara to full training ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Cardiff City at Anfield.

‘The Spanish midfielder has rejoined Jurgen Klopp’s squad after seven weeks out due to a sprain of the hip capsule’.

Calf, hip and COVID issues have seriously hindered the progress of the 30-year-old this season but it’s great to hear that he’s back in the squad for what will be a hectic month.

Let’s hope he can get a run of games together and we can soon enjoy the Italy-born midfielder’s classy performances once again.

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!