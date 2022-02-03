(Video) Andy Robertson on only worrying about what he can control as he discusses his football mindset

Andy Robertson has risen from the Scottish lower leagues to arguably the best left-back in the world.

The captain of Scotland has been speaking on Athlete Access with Nike and Liverpool’s YouTube channel, describing his mindset in football and life.

The 27-year-old said: “You know what you’re good at and you’re not what you’re comfortable at, you know what you can control and what you can’t control.

READ MORE: Ian Rush has been ‘biohacked’ as he’s undergone an unusual procedure that ‘engineers superhumans’

“As the years have gone by I’ve been very good at separating them, what things can I control and what things I can control is like my mindset going into this game but I can’t control how the games going to go.

“Referees decisions, how the other team play, how we play, you can’t control what people are writing about you and anything like that but what you can control is to try and be in your best possible form going into it and I try and take that into life as well”.

The attitude of only worrying about what he can control shows a lot of maturity from our No.26 and he clearly feels like this is aiding his professional and personal life.

It’s clearly working as our reliable defender is at the very top of his game.

You can watch Robertson on his mindset (at 2:50) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!