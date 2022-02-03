(Video) Compilation of Sadio Mane’s full semi-final AFCON display as he destroys Burkina Faso to book a place in the final

Sadio Mane was on form as he scored and assisted against Burkina Faso in the AFCON semi-final.

In a performance that saw the No.10 awarded man of the match, there was no doubt who the best player on the pitch was and he provided a display that will live long in the memory.

Senegal have now booked their place in the final of AFCON and will await the winners of Egypt vs. Cameroon, they will face a side captained by either Mo Salah or the man who has recently ranted about the Egyptian King – Vincent Aboubakar.

READ MORE: Some Liverpool supporters share their League Cup Final ballot fate online

The possibility of seeing our two wingers face-off against each other is certainly an intriguing one and many of our supporters will be backing the Pharaohs for victory.

A full compilation of the performance by the 29-year-old that helped book a place in the final has been shared online and it perfectly illustrates his importance to a team that will now be full of confidence.

Never having won the tournament before, the Senegalese will be hoping it’s third time lucky in their latest final.

You can watch Mane’s semi-final highlights courtesy of SuperSport (via Ardit Gola Films on YouTube):

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!