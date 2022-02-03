(Video) Djibril Cisse shares video as he receives hair transplant in Turkey and shares 10% discount with fans

Djibril Cisse was happy to share a video of his hair transplant treatment he received in Turkey.

Our former forward was obviously incentivised to share videos and links for the company as there is now a 10% discount available for anyone who wants to head over to Turkey and get the same treatment done by Dr. Cink.

Fair play for the Frenchman to be so open about getting the treatment done, we all know how much he loved expressing himself through his hair cuts and styles.

There were nearly as many different styles as the there were goals for the 40-year-old who scored 24 times in the 79 games he played for the club across the two-year spell at Anfield.

Leaving the club with a Champions League medal means that he will always reflect on his time on Merseyside as some of the fondest in his career.

You can view the videos of Cisse’s hair treatment on his Instagram stories:

