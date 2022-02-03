(Video) ‘I used to be a little brat’ – Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold share their first memories of each other

Liverpool stars Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold have opened up on the first memories the pair have of each other when they first entered Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

The two scousers shared a relaxed conversation with host Chelcee Grimes and answered questions about one another – including a game called ‘Trent or Curtis?’.

Jones explained that when he trained with Trent in the first team for the first time, the rain was torrential which was causing our right-back to miss the target with most of his attempts during shooting practice – this led to the England international smashing the ball away in frustration, much to the amusement of our midfielder.

Our No. 66 has been in superb form so far this season and has the most Premier League assists this term with an impressive 10, he explained that when Jones first trained with Klopp’s senior squad, he was ‘cheeky, but not in a bad way’.

Jones has been sidelined with an eye injury recently but was showing promising signs at the beginning of the season – he starred in the 5-1 Champions League win over Porto back in September.

Let’s hope both players can continue their impressive showings in the second half of the season as we remain in the hunt for four trophies.

You can catch the video of our two scousers below via the club’s official YouTube channel – Trent’s ‘brat’ comment is one minute into the video.