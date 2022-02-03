(Video) Liverpool fans get excited for Luis Diaz’s arrival as a video of his Colombia Cruyff turn is shared online

The excitement of Luis Diaz’s arrival at Liverpool is growing as we await the first images of him in training.

As supporters grow in anticipation, a video of the Cruyff turn that he performed in his most recent appearance for Colombia against Argentina has been shared online.

The ball was played to the feet of the 25-year-old before he unleashed the turn that sent the Argentine defender German Pezzella on a spin.

Now the video of the turn has been shared online, our fans are getting very excited about his imminent arrival and we can’t wait for moments like this but in a red shirt.

It was one of several moments of brilliance in the game where he also set up a teammate and chipped the ball over the head of a different defender.

Jurgen Klopp will be as excited as the rest of us too and it’s going to be great when we finally see him in full flow.

You can watch the video of Diaz’s turn via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter:

Diaz 😍 I’m telling you this guy is something very special

pic.twitter.com/NSnYfEtmK7 — – (@PassLikeThiago) February 2, 2022

