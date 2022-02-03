(Video) Liverpool reveal the 10 nominees for January’s goal of the month

Liverpool’s January goal of the month vote is now open and there are 10 goals to select from.

It was a busy month for the first-team women’s team and youth squads, the loss of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to AFCON for Jurgen Klopp’s side meant it was a month for the whole squad to step up.

The Egyptian King’s goal before his African departure, Diogo Jota’s semi-final brace and a calm finish from Kaide Gordon are all amongst the shortlist for the award.

The nominations in full are: Salah v Chelsea, Gordon v Shrewsbury, Firmino v Shrewsbury, Kiernan (1) v Blackburn, Oxlade-Chamberlain v Brentford, Musialowski (1) v Burnley, Jota (1) v Arsenal, Jota (2) v Arsenal, Gordon v Palace, Wardlaw v Lincoln.

Best of luck to all involved and there looks to be 10 worthy winners already available here.

