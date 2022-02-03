(Video) Luis Garcia shares a video of him playing the guitar and invites his followers to guess the song

Luis Garcia was a very talented member of the famous 2005 Istanbul team and has clearly been working on a new skill.

The man famed for drinking Sangria shared a video on his Instagram stories, where he demonstrated his skills on the guitar and played an acoustic tune to his 495,000 followers.

The 43-year-old joked that he was available for after dinner entertainment and then invited the viewers to guess what song it was, that he was playing.

READ MORE: Liverpool make Hillsborough memorial decision and issue statement to all supporters

Our former midfielder is now a member of a five-man group of Luis’s that have played for the Reds, as he joins Suarez, Alberto, Longstaff and the newest member Diaz.

Let’s hope the newest inductee to the select group can have an Anfield career close to the Champions League winning Spaniard and the phenomenal Uruguayan.

Whilst we await the Colombian’s debut, you can try and guess the song that the former Barcelona man is playing.

You can view the video of Garcia and his guitar on his Instagram stories:

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!