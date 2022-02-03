(Video) ‘That Everton one was a banger’ – Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold discuss which one of them has scored the best goal for the club

Liverpool’s scouse duo Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold were taking part in the latest episodes of ‘Bezzies’ on the club’s official YouTube channel.

Hosted by Chelcee Grimes, the pair were asked the rather difficult question of which one of them has scored the best goal for the club.

Our No. 66 has scored a number of impressive strikes in recent years, including numerous quality set-piece strikes.

His goals this season against West Ham and Newcastle will have certainly been considered, but the scousers were in agreement about the answer.

Jones netted a great goal against Brentford in the 3-3 draw earlier this season but one of his most memorable moments for the club came against city rivals Everton back in January 2020.

READ MORE: ‘That suits Haaland’ – Dutch legend suggests Borussia Dortmund star should make Liverpool switch and admits ‘love’ for Jurgen Klopp

The No. 17 scored the only goal in a 1-0 FA Cup victory at Anfield as a young Reds side progressed through to the next round.

He received the ball on the edge of the area before turning and curling the ball delightfully off the underside of the bar into the top right corner of Jordan Pickford’s goal.

It’s great to see the banter between the pair and it really does show the great relationship many of our players have.

You can catch the video of the pair below – this specific question is answered three minutes into the clip.