(Video) Watch Mo Salah waste huge chance for Egypt in AFCON semi-final against Cameroon

Liverpool star Mo Salah had a huge opportunity to put Egypt ahead in their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Cameroon.

The Egyptian King initially did well to pounce on a misplaced pass from Cameroon’s Martin Hongla and our No. 10 was through on goal.

He simply had to round Andre Onana in the host’s net and finish the ball but a poor touch from the forward allowed the ‘keeper to regain back possession.

READ MORE: ‘I saw him with the same smile on his face’ – Marco Silva discusses Fabio Carvalho’s reaction to failed deadline day Liverpool move

You could see by the look on Salah’s face the frustration and the realisation that he’d blew a huge chance.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal are already through to the final after they defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 yesterday – our No. 10 scored and provided an assist.

It would be great to see two of our main men come up against each other in the final, it would just be hard to decide who we’d like to win!

At the moment Egypt’s game is 0-0 and is heading to extra-time unless there’s a late late goal.

You can see a video of Salah’s great chance below via @BBCMOTD on Twitter.

Was this the moment? 😮 Mo Salah was through on goal for Egypt… should he have scored? Cameroon 0-0 Egypt 📺📱 Watch LIVE on @bbcthree: https://t.co/qPBM83bIbd #bbcafcon #AFCON2021 #CMREGY pic.twitter.com/7yHmhPwa1p — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 3, 2022