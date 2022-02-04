Ex-Liverpool star set for surprise MLS switch less than a year after leaving the Reds, confirms Fabrizio Romano

Xherdan Shaqiri’s request to open talks with Chicago Fire over the prospect of a permanent move has been accepted by Lyon, according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

The Swiss international could have his move sorted potentially under a year after his exit from Liverpool in the summer.

Official: Olympique Lyonnais announce they have accepted Xherdan Shaqiri's request to open discussions with ‘an MLS club’. 🇺🇸 #MLS Shaqiri’s set to join Chicago Fire on a permanent transfer once final details will be completed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 4, 2022

The former Red has enjoyed a relatively successful stint in the French top-flight thus far, registering two goals and three assists in 16 games (across all competitions).

It’s a rather strange decision from the 30-year-old in light of the fact that he’s only enjoyed just over five months of football with the Ligue 1-based outfit.

Admittedly, the player dubbed by some football fans the ‘Swiss powercube’ finds his side a considerable 19 points away from league leaders PSG (not to mention eight points away from second-placed Nice), so it’s possible the attacker feels the need to capitalise on the final few years of his playing career.

Many a top star has extended their playing days in the United States of America, with prominent examples including former Liverpool skipper, Steven Gerrard.

If it’s what Shaqiri genuinely wants, we’d have to wish him all the best over the pond.

