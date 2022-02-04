‘I didn’t see him do anything’ – Former Argentina boss questions why Liverpool decided to sign Luis Diaz

Former Argentina manager Alfio Basile has questioned why Liverpool decided to sign Luis Diaz from Porto.

The Reds confirmed the signing of the Colombian international from the Portuguese outfit last week and the 25-year-old had been in impressive form in the Primeira Liga this term – he’s registered 16 goals and six assists across all competitions so far.

“That Diaz who Liverpool bought… I didn’t see him do anything against Peru or Argentina. Why did Liverpool buy Diaz?” the 78-year-old told Radio Cooperativa (via Sport Witness).

Basile has managed a lot of clubs in his lengthy career, most of them in South America.

Amongst others, the Argentinian has managed Atletico Madrid, Boca Juniors and his country’s national side on two occasions.

There is a huge rivalry between the South American countries and with our new signing being a Colombian national, it may just be a way for Basile to aim a dig at a rival.

We won’t read too much into his comments – we can’t wait to see our new No. 23 in the famous Red shirt.

It’s not yet clear whether he’ll be available for Cardiff’s visit to Anfield on Sunday but he does arrive at the club at an important time.

We remain in contention for four separate trophies this season and are currently second in the Premier League, nine points behind Manchester City but we do have a game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s side.