‘It would be crazy if not’ – Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool are still interested in a summer move for Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he’s still interested in signing Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in the summer after a move for the 19-year-old failed on deadline day.

The Lisbon-born talented had agreed on personal terms and is believed to have even completed a medical but relevant paperwork wasn’t completed before the 11 pm deadline on Monday.

“I don’t know. We will see. We are obviously still interested, it would be crazy if not! But it’s not in our hands. We will see what happens,” the former Mainz boss said in his press conference (via GOAL’s Neil Jones).

This comes after freelance journalist David Lynch claimed that the Reds have already agreed on a deal to sign the attacking midfielder in the summer.

It would certainly be a shame to see the youngster move elsewhere after us being so close to capturing his signature.

He looks like a real talent and the fact that he’s contributed seven goals and four assists in 18 Championship appearances is exciting to say the least.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the summer – we managed to get Luis Diaz through the door which is exciting enough!