Journalist weighs in on ‘special situation’ keeping Liverpool UCL hero at the club as summer exit looms

Liverpool were deemed likely to see a number of fringe stars head out the exit door during the winter window, some on loan spells, with permanent exits for others also more than possible.

Despite being strongly linked with a January departure, however, Divock Origi survived the period and speculation to live to see another half season with the Reds before his contract expires in the summer, with Fred Waseige lauding the 26-year-old’s ability to invariably produce the spectacular.

“The guy understands that he is a step below the club’s four star strikers,” the Belgian told Le Soir (via Sport Witness).

“When he comes on, he wins you games, and Liverpool are very happy with him, even if he would like to play more.

“He plays for the title every year, and he is very well paid. Which club will make a financial effort for Divock?

“He’s a big-time guy rather than a regular player. He’s in fabulous uncomfortable luxury at Liverpool; it’s quite a special situation.”

The former Lille hitman could yet see his terms extended to 2023, of course, should a reported renewal clause be activated after making a certain number of appearances.

The Champions League hero has been a superb contributor from the bench this term after a less than appetising season last time around, registering seven goal contributions in 10 appearances (across all competitions).

Though far from being a starter (and even more so now that Luis Diaz has arrived), the Belgian international has never complained about his role in the squad, and the truth of the matter is that we’d be hard-pressed to find any capable of contributing similarly whilst being satisfied with his lot in life.

As such, should a contract extension not come to pass by the summer, we’d be far from surprised to see serious interest in Origi domestically and beyond.

