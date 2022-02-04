Jurgen Klopp makes Harvey Elliott call ahead of Cardiff meeting that will delight Liverpool fans

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Harvey Elliott could be in line for some minutes against Cardiff City, with the 18-year-old set to be included within the squad for Liverpool’s FA Cup 4th round tie.

This comes from Neil Jones in a tweet relaying the manager’s comments from his pre-match presser.

The teenager has been out of action since 12th September after sustaining a serious ankle injury in the Merseysiders’ 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road.

It’s an extra source of creativity in the middle of the park that will come as a welcome boost for our coaching staff alongside the returns of Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara from the AFCON and injury respectively.

The latter seems an unlikely option for minutes as soon as Sunday, though Elliott’s hard work on and off the training ground pitch has put him soundly in contention to play some kind of role against the Welsh outfit.

It’s a remarkable recovery timeline from the No.67 and we’re looking forward to hopefully seeing the kind of performances that wowed fans at the start of the campaign as the youngster made an instant impact in the first-team.

