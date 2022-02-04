Liverpool dealt injury blow ahead of Cardiff City clash as 30-year-old’s misfortune continues

Liverpool at large appear to be getting over the worst of their injury struggles, though there remains the odd concern here and there that will no doubt be frustrating the club’s coaching team.

One major miss for the Reds prior to the winter break was that of Thiago Alcantara, who appears to be in some doubt for our upcoming FA Cup meeting with Cardiff City due to a chest infection, as relayed from Jurgen Klopp’s press conference in a tweet by The Athletic’s James Pearce.

Klopp: "Thiago has trained with us but then got a chest infection so had to step aside. He should be team training again today so we'll see how we can use him for Sunday."

Origi also back in team training. Keita available #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 4, 2022

The 30-year-old has yet to grace the pitch since the 3-1 win over Newcastle United back in mid-December after incurring a hip injury.

READ MORE: Journalist confirms Liverpool have reached ‘complete agreement’ for Carvalho summer transfer; details of deal shared

Given how the Spaniard had raised the level of our midfield prior to his injury struggles, the loss of Naby Keita to the AFCON on top of the former Bayern Munich star’s absence would have been a difficult pill for our head coach to swallow.

Nonetheless, the return of Curtis Jones in the meantime has been an absolute breath of fresh of air as far as our creativity from the middle of the park is concerned.

It’s not quite a like for like, of course, though there’s no questioning that the midfield has felt more connected to our recent successes than it has at times this season.

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!