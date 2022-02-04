Liverpool predicted XI v Cardiff: Klopp to make seven changes to side that beat Crystal Palace 3-1 pre-winter break

Liverpool were expected to struggle without the attacking talents of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to call upon in the month of January, as the pair linked up with their respective nations for the AFCON tournament.

Reality, however, turned out to defy such hopes of rival fans, with Jurgen Klopp’s men managing to cut the deficit separating themselves and Manchester City down to six points (should the Reds manage to win their game in hand).

Though many will rightly predict that the Merseysiders’ first game back with the FA Cup fourth round meeting with Cardiff City will invite a whole host of changes, this tie will be no less crucial for the German in ensuring his outfit kick off the remainder of the campaign the right way.

READ MORE: FSG urged to take advantage of breakaway league possibility in Brazil as finance expert details viability of a takeover

In between the sticks, Caoimhin Kelleher seems likely to be handed a return to the first-XI, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip partnering in the centre of the back four.

With Naby Keita having returned in good condition from Cameroon, we’ll be expecting our No.8 to complete a midfield three also comprised of Tyler Morton and Curtis Jones.

Up top, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s superb pre-winter break form will likely see him hold on to his place alongside Bobby Firmino, with Kaide Gordon drafted back into the front-three.

EOTK’s XI: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Matip, Bradley, Morton, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Gordon

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!