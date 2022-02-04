Liverpool to pay tribute to former chief executive Peter Robinson in matchday programme

Liverpool will pay tribute to their former chief executive Peter Robinson in the Liverpool v Cardiff City matchday programme.

He held the role at Anfield between 1992 and 2000 after initially joining the club in 1965 – the Reds won 29 major trophies during his time at the club.

Robinson died last month at the age of 89.

“Always preferring to avoid the spotlight, he was nevertheless one of the most respected and admired people in the sport,” an official club statement read (via BBC Sport).

“Robinson provided invaluable support and built the infrastructure around all the managers he worked alongside, from Bill Shankly in his earliest days at the club to Gerard Houllier.”

“It was a set-up that helped to deliver overwhelming success as Liverpool became a dominant force – and trophy-gathering machine – first at home and then on the continent,” the club statement continued.

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side welcomes the Welsh outfit to Merseyside on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

