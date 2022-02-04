(Photo) Check out Robertson’s cheeky hashtag used in Diaz hug snap on Instagram

Andy Robertson was amongst several members of the Liverpool squad to hand the Reds’ latest addition, Luis Diaz, a warm welcome to the club.

The Scottish international couldn’t help but fire a cheeky dig at the Colombian international in his post online, using the hashtag, #NotQuiteTheKloppHug.

In fairness to the 25-year-old, few, if any, seem remotely capable of matching the sheer warmth of a Jurgen Klopp embrace, though our fullback seems to be enjoying the moment well enough.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Andy Robertson’s official Instagram account: