(Photo) Ibrahima Konate debuts surprising new look in cool snap with winter Liverpool signing Luis Diaz

Posted by
(Photo) Ibrahima Konate debuts surprising new look in cool snap with winter Liverpool signing Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz got acquainted with several of Liverpool’s first-teamers on his first day in Merseyside, with one fan spotting Ibrahima Konate debuting a new look in a snap capturing the Frenchman’s meeting with Luis Diaz in the changing rooms.

The former RB Leipzig star sported a clean-shaven scalp as he crossed paths with the Reds’ latest January signing in what will no doubt inspire double-takes from the club’s fanbase.

We’re in two minds ourselves here at Empire of the Kop as to whether we’re a fan of the centre-half’s decision.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official website & Reddit user u/quitingthehub:

Ibou Konaté with the BALD cut. Aged about 10 years lad 😂 from LiverpoolFC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top