(Photo) Ibrahima Konate debuts surprising new look in cool snap with winter Liverpool signing Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz got acquainted with several of Liverpool’s first-teamers on his first day in Merseyside, with one fan spotting Ibrahima Konate debuting a new look in a snap capturing the Frenchman’s meeting with Luis Diaz in the changing rooms.
The former RB Leipzig star sported a clean-shaven scalp as he crossed paths with the Reds’ latest January signing in what will no doubt inspire double-takes from the club’s fanbase.
We’re in two minds ourselves here at Empire of the Kop as to whether we’re a fan of the centre-half’s decision.
You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official website & Reddit user u/quitingthehub:
Ibou Konaté with the BALD cut. Aged about 10 years lad 😂 from LiverpoolFC