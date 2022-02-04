(Photo) Luis Diaz meets a delighted Virgil van Dijk for the first time as a Liverpool player

Luis Diaz enjoyed an action-packed first day walking the corridors of Liverpool’s first-class AXA training ground, with the Colombian winger greeting many of the Reds’ world-class stars, including Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman looked rather pleased to see the former FC Porto man, now as a fellow Red – a feeling we’d imagine is entirely mutual amongst the fanbase.

Having excelled against us in the blue of his old outfit, we’ll be excited to see what the 25-year-old can achieve in the famous red shirt, especially with our Dutch centre-half’s superb passing range to rely upon.

You can catch the picture below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official website and Reddit user u/Hassassin7: