(Photo) Tsimikas shares hilarious eight-word Instagram post after major training ground boost

Kostas Tsimikas has become one of the most beloved members of the Liverpool squad for his superb performances on the pitch this term and his loveable personality beyond it.

The Greek Scouser’s latest social media post celebrating the return of Thiago Alcantara in team training following a particularly troublesome hip injury (and a chest infection) will have resonated well with every Red who’s missed seeing the classy Spaniard dominate in the middle of the park.

With injuries largely subsiding and the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah set to return to the squad in the near future, we’re just as excited as the former Olympiakos defender about what the rest of the season could bring with a full-strength squad available for selection.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Kostas Tsimikas’ official Instagram account: