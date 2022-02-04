‘Regardless of the end result’ – Demba Ba names Liverpool star as ‘the best player’ of AFCON 2021

Former Newcastle and Chelsea star Demba Ba has named the player he thinks has performed best at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Mo Salah has performed superbly as the captain of Egypt and has scored two goals and registered one assist in the tournament so far – the 29-year-old will be looking to add to those numbers on Sunday when the Pharaohs meet Senegal in the final.

Our No. 11 will be up against teammate Sadio Mane in that final and it’s the Senegal star that Demba Ba has named as his player of the tournament, regardless of which nation lifts the trophy.

Ba was born in France but represented Senegal at international level so there may be a slight bias in his decision making.

The ex-Chelsea forward said “Regardless of the end result in the #AFCON2021 final, Sadio Mane is for me the best player in this year competition. #TeamSenegal #MVP.”

So far in this tournament, former Southampton star Mane has three goals and one assist in six showings – his nation was defeated 1-0 by Algeria in the 2019 AFCON final.

Us Reds can’t wait to see both of our star men on the pitch together, it’s just a tricky decision deciding who we’d like to see win!

