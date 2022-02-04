(Video) ‘All the glory for yourself’ – The one other sport Trent Alexander-Arnold would like to be a world champion in

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed what sport other than football he would like to be a world champion in.

The talented full-back may be largely recognised by many as the best in the world in his position, but he’s suggested that he’d be keen to try an individual sport rather than a team one.

Our No. 66 was alongside fellow scouser Curtis Jones finding out how well they knew one another by answering questions about each other.

Jones was interrogated “If Trent could be a world champion in one other sport, what would it be?,” by host Chelcee Grimes.

The options that the No. 17 had to pick from was American football, basketball or Formula One.

“Ohhh that’s a tough one,” the 21-year-old said.

“I know he can play basketball, I know he’s good at basketball, but I see him watching F1.

“I’m going to say F1.”

Fair play to our talented midfielder as he got the answer correct – it shows that the pair really are good friends and pay a lot of attention to one another.

England international Alexander-Arnold explained the reasoning behind his decision saying: “I’m in a team sport now… try something different.

“All the glory for yourself,” the defender joked.

It’s always good for players to have a good relationship, not only on the pitch but off it also.

You can catch this part of the video (eight and a half minutes in) via the club’s official YouTube channel.