(Video) Elliott nets a peach of a long-range effort in Liverpool training session

The speed of Harvey Elliott’s return from a serious ankle injury truly beggars belief, and credit must go the player himself in addition to the medical team led by Dr. Andreas Schlumberger.

The former Fulham Academy graduate looked itching for his first start for the senior team since a 3-0 win at Elland Road during the club’s latest team training session, capping off the experience with a well-taken effort from just outside the 18-yard-box to beat Loris Karius.

The teenager looked a force of nature at the start of the season and we’re looking forward to hopefully seeing a continuation of the scintillating combinations the Englishman enjoyed down the right-flank with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

You can catch the clip below (at 5:27), courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user u/snh96: