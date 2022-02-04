(Video) Fulham boss Silva makes ‘timings’ point on Carvalho transfer interest as Liverpool remain keen on starlet

The possibility of Fabio Carvalho making a permanent switch to Liverpool at the end of the season remains up in the air, with various reports contradicting on the subject.

Fulham manager, Marco Silva, had little to share on the matter in question, suggesting that the timing of the deal and various details were ‘complicated’ on January’s transfer deadline day.

Though the loan arrangement aspect of the potential transfer couldn’t quite get thrashed out with the limited time remaining beyond the initial agreement on a fee, we’d expect the progress made between the two sides in talks to be an encouraging sign for our chances of completing a move for the summer.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"The timings and the really important details are always complicated." Marco Silva on Fabio Carvalho's future 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #LFC pic.twitter.com/psPavFS6SX — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 4, 2022