(Video) Liverpool fans will love clip of Luis Diaz showing off his dancing moves in a full home kit

Luis Diaz was a highly unexpected, though no less appreciated, signing by Liverpool in the winter window, as the Reds capitalised on FC Porto’s need for an instant financial boost to secure a cut-price deal for the Colombian.

Having arrived at the club today, there’s been no shortage of content charting the 25-year-old’s first day at the AXA training ground, with one delightful clip sharing the winger showing off his dance moves in a full home kit.

Credited with having developed various traits that make him already well-suited to the demands of a Jurgen Klopp team, there’s an element of expectation that the forward’s adaptation period to English football and his new side may not be as lengthy as is generally the case with new additions.

