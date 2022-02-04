(Video) Luis Diaz’s plane arrives in England as Liverpool’s winter signing prepares for AXA training centre visit

Luis Diaz has found himself on the red half of Merseyside after making a £37.5m switch from FC Porto, with his plane having arrived in England today.

Liverpool gazumped Premier League rivals Tottenham to the signing of the highly-regarded Colombian international, with the winger himself reportedly preferring a switch to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Favouring the left side of the forward line (though more than capable it would seem of playing across the front-three), the 25-year-old will provide direct competition for Sadio Mane’s spot.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

