(Video) Watch adorable clip of Alisson singing ‘Allez Allez Allez’ with his kids

Alisson Becker has shared an adorable moment with his two children in the car singing along to an iconic fan chant, ‘Allez Allez Allez’.

The tune officialy debuted during Liverpool’s quest for Champions League glory back in 2017/18 – a European campaign that ended in tragedy before our triumphant return the next term.

It’s been a favourite at Anfield and beyond ever since and it’s genuinely delightful to see our No.1 already getting his kids on board early.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Alisson Becker’s official Instagram account & @TheAnfieldTalk: