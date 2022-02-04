(Video) Watch infuriated Matip give Van Dijk a telling off after rondo error in hilarious clip

Joel Matip has been one of Liverpool’s most outstanding (and perhaps underrated) servants in recent years – particularly this term as his fitness levels have been superbly managed by the club’s improved medical team.

The Cameroonian, however, has also become synonymous with expressive reactions to perceived injustices or, in the case of the clip captured, mistakes from his fellow teammates, with the defender expressing his frustration at Virgil van Dijk during a training ground rondo.

Having the former Schalke centre-half consistently available has been a huge boon for Jurgen Klopp’s men after the injury-ridden campaign that was the prior term.

You can catch the clip below (at 2:07), courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user u/snh96: