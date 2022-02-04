(Video) Watch Luis Diaz receive first of many Jurgen Klopp hugs as new signing arrives in Liverpool

New Liverpool signing Luis Diaz has arrived on Merseyside and received his first hugs from Jurgen Klopp and assistant Pep Lijnders.

The 25-year-old has been in South America recently representing his national side Colombia and has therefore met up with his new side for the first time today since his move from Porto last week.

Ever since his arrival in 2015, Klopp has become well known for the hugs he provides to his players usually at the full-time whistle.

The £37 million man received a very ‘warm welcome’ from our German boss and his Dutch assistant as they prepare to welcome Cardiff City to Anfield on Sunday in the FA Cup.

The game may come slightly too early for the No. 23 to be involved but you never know – Harvey Elliott will be in the squad against the Welsh outfit, the former Borussia Dortmund boss confirmed in his pre-match press conference earlier today.

We can’t wait to see Diaz in the famous Red shirt!

You can watch a video of the nice moment below via @LFC on Twitter.

A warm welcome from the boss and Pep Lijnders for @LuisFDiaz19 🤗 pic.twitter.com/mIUZUVTKsL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2022