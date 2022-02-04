(Video) Watch Man Utd get savaged by VAR after blatant handball in buildup to Middlesbrough equaliser

Liverpool’s arch rivals, Manchester United, were the latest in a long line of outfits perceived to have been done an injustice following a supposedly questionable VAR call.

The Red Devils were denied a free-kick after an apparent handball from Middlesbrough’s Duncan Watmore before providing an assist for Matt Crooks’ equaliser in the FA Cup clash.

The officials were thought, however, to be referring to the revised handball rules (as reported by the Premier League’s website (via BBC Sport)), with the 27-year-old winger’s indiscretion potentially deemed accidental.

It’s far from likely, of course, that the club’s fans will deem this anything closely resembling a fair decision, so it might be worth paying attention to the Twittersphere tonight should the eventual result not swing the way Ralf Rangnick’s men like.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV & Kevin Palmer’s official Twitter account:

They have been moaning about Diego Maradona’s goal for 35 years… and now finally handball in the box is allowed #EmiratesFACup #MUFC pic.twitter.com/qoZC3pZQwW — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) February 4, 2022