(Video) Watch Sadio Mane display extreme humility by consoling Burkina Faso manager at full-time of AFCON semi-final

Senegal defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Wednesday and will face Mo Salah’s Egpyt in the final on Sunday after the Pharaohs beat host nation Cameroon on penalties last night in the second semi-final.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane scored and assisted in his side’s victory and at the full-time whistle, the 29-year-old showed true humility by consoling Burkina’s manager Kamou Malo.

Instead of initially joining in with his teammates and celebrating the side’s successful navigation into their second consecutive AFCON final, our No. 10 instead decided to hug and show real respect to the opponent’s boss.

Mane will be up against teammate Mo Salah in the final which will be an exciting watch, especially for Liverpool supporters.

Both players have impressed throughout the tournament and they’ll be needing one more big performance at the weekend to win Africa’s biggest prize.

You can catch the amazing video below courtesy of @CAF_Online on Twitter.