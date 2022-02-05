Adrian shares FA Cup hint on social media that could suggest he will start against Cardiff City

Adrian has only made one appearance this season but has shared a possible hint that the next game could make it two.

With Alisson Becker our firm No.1 and Caoimhin Kelleher being given the nod for the Carabao Cup final, it could be the case that Jurgen Klopp is happy to allow our third choice stopper to add to his solitary Preston North End appearance this campaign.

As the League Cup final comes this month with Premier League and Champions League games beforehand, it could be a good opportunity to give the former West Ham man a chance.

It would be fair to assume that the Irishman would retain his back-up slot for the rest of the season, including the rest of the FA Cup – should we progress.

Adding this assumption to the Instagram story posted by the 35-year-old reading: ‘@emiratesfacup time 🔴 #YNWA’, it could all make sense.

We will have to wait and see but there’s enough evidence to support the claim that the Cardiff City game could see a return to action for our No.3 ‘keeper.

You can view the post on Adrian’s Instagram story:

