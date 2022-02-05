Andy Robertson shares a welcome message for Luis Diaz as the Colombian has his first day at Liverpool

Andy Robertson was clearly delighted to welcome a fresh face to the training ground as he shared a message for Luis Diaz.

The Colombian had his first day at the AXA Training Centre, where he was given the chance to meet several members of the first-team squad and the coaching staff.

Amongst them was the Scottish captain who was obviously impressed by their meeting as he shared a message on his Instagram account, describing the moment they met.

The 27-year-old said: ‘Bumped into someone you might have heard of today… Bienvenido Luis ❤️🇨🇴 #NotQuiteTheKloppHug’.

Their relationship could build over the years as the former Porto winger prefers to play off the left wing and so this is hopefully going to be a bond that will develop.

The first glimpse of this could even be in the Cardiff City FA Cup game, something many supporters are excited to see.

You can read Robertson’s message to Diaz on his Instagram account:

