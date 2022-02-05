Cardiff City without up to seven players as they travel to Anfield for the fourth round of the FA Cup

Cardiff City head to Anfield with several injury and cup tie issues that could see them without as many as seven players.

According to BBC Sport: ‘Cardiff captain Sean Morrison was injured in Wednesday’s Championship win at Barnsley and is set to miss out.

‘Max Watters and loan trio Alfie Doughty, Cody Drameh and Uche Ikpeazu are all cup tied and Curtis Nelson and Joe Ralls are fitness doubts.

‘Boss Steve Morrison could give several of his youngsters a starting role at Anfield, with Isaak Davies, Joel Bagan, Mark Harris and Rubin Colwill all in contention’.

The opportunity for the younger players to represent the club sat in 20th place in the Championship could provide even more of a cup tie feel about the day.

It’s up to Jurgen Klopp’s men to get the result, regardless of the opposition and that is what we will certainly be out to do.

Thankfully, it appears we are welcoming most of our injured players back this weekend and let’s hope we keep a clean bill of health for as long as possible.

