‘Deffo a Lijnders signing’ – Liverpool fans react to Pep Lijnders joy at welcoming Diaz & speaking Portuguese with our new signing

Pep Lijnders was a name very much on the lips of Liverpool supporters as they saw his welcome for Luis Diaz.

The Colombian had his first day with the squad and the welcome from the boss and his assistant got many fans talking, due to the ability of the Dutchman to speak Portuguese.

The 39-year-old spent eight years at Porto himself and that’s why he can speak the language so well, the smile when he saw the Colombian meeting his new teammates was great too.

Due to his pride and ability to speak with the new man, many supporters took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

Pep Lijnders shows the reaction of #Liverpool fans of singing Luis Diaz 😂 pic.twitter.com/IDSrkiVAXV — Abdullah🇨🇭 (@AbdullahW7d) February 4, 2022

If only I could find a woman who would look at me the same way Pep Lijnders looks at Luis Diaz pic.twitter.com/03mDlzT41o — Apotheosis of Anhedonia (@keswickbro) February 4, 2022

Lijnders keeping an eye on Diaz in some of those pics. pic.twitter.com/OwTHB7hO7j — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) February 4, 2022

Lijnders is even working on getting the hug right. Absolutely our next manager. https://t.co/HE1B5bPdZ2 — Terry Rytz (@Rytz_Cuecliche) February 4, 2022

It is believed that our No.2 was one of the first to spot the 25-year-old as a potential signing, which is why some have labelled him a ‘Lijnders signing’.

Lots of the headlines are about Steven Gerrard becoming our next gaffer but maybe the man to take the role is a lot closer than we all realise.

