Ex-Red predicts Liverpool to ease past Cardiff City in the FA Cup

Liverpool face Cardiff City in the FA Cup and one former Red has given his prediction for the game.

Mark Lawrenson has a weekly feature on the BBC Sport website where he predicts the outcomes of the week’s games and is often criticised for his favouritism towards his former club.

This week is no different as the man who spent seven years at Anfield has forecasted that Jurgen Klopp’s side will progress to the next round of the cup.

READ MORE: (Video) Bobby Firmino recreates Brazilian power ballad in his car and shares the video on his Instagram account

The 64-year-old said: ‘Cardiff ruined my weekend when they scored in extra time to knock Preston out in the last round.

‘The Bluebirds are not having a great season in the Championship but have won their past two games, so have a bit more breathing space over the bottom three.

‘I am sure they will have a go at Liverpool, and I am also sure that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will start with some of his squad players.

‘He will have enough on the bench to call upon if needed though. 2-0’.

If the prediction is correct and the side placed 20th in the Championship come and have a go for a shock victory, it could open the door for a few goals.

Fingers crossed they’re all scored in the opposition’s net and the clean sheet that has been anticipated, is achieved.

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!