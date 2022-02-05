Gini Wijnaldum removed from PSG’s Champions League squad for the knockout rounds

Gini Wijnaldum is currently on the treatment table in Paris and they have removed him from their Champions League squad.

The Dutchman has had knee and ankle problems this season, leading to several weeks missed and a lack of confidence in his ability to stay fit for the second half of the season.

Paris Saint Germain have made the bold decision to remove our former No.5, Ander Herrera, Juan Bernat and Julian Draxler from participating in European football this campaign.

Contract offers were on the table and the chance to remain at Anfield was provided for the 31-year-old but he chose the opportunity to head to France.

Injury issues can’t be helped but it does feel as though this move has backfired on the former Newcastle United midfielder, so far.

Much has been made of the loss to our midfield since his departure but the loss of Liverpool to the midfielder has been much greater.

