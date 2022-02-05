Near 4,000 Liverpool fans have their say on who they want to win AFCON as Sadio Mane vs. Mo Salah looms

Liverpool fans are to be put in an impossible position this weekend as they have to pick between Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

3,727 people voted on a poll ran on our Twitter page @empireofthekop and only 1.6% of the vote separated the two Anfield heroes:

It's Senegal vs. Egypt and Mane vs. Salah tomorrow night but the question is…. Who do you want to win? — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 5, 2022

It looks as though Senegal have the edge amongst our fans, if our vote is anything to go by, but the fact that it’s so close shows how loved the duo are.

Both will be out to win the tournament for the first time in their careers but our No.10 will have the extra motivation that his nation have never won the tournament.

It seems as though our fans are backing the more poetic story that would see one team win the trophy for the first time but there’s no doubt that if the Pharaohs win, it will help the Egyptian King’s claim for a possible Ballon d’Or.

Both have scored in Champions League finals for the Reds, one on the losing and one on the winning side, wonder if that is an omen?

