(Video) Bobby Firmino recreates Brazilian power ballad in his car and shares the video on his Instagram account

Bobby Firmino is clearly enjoying the end of the Premier League’s winter break and has shared a song with his followers.

Recreating Rendido Estou by Fernandinho and Aline Barros, our No.9 shared a video of himself and his wife Larissa Pereira trying their best at the ballad.

The 30-year-old was putting as much effort into his part of the song as he does a high press for Jurgen Klopp’s side and it looked as though he was having a great time.

The original video of the song has nearly 48 million views and you can watch to see how close the Firminos’ rendition of the song was here:

It may not be a song known too well in Liverpool and good luck if anyone wants to try and make a chant to the tune but it’s great to have a glimpse of the culture of the former Hoffenheim man.

Feel free to have a listen to the duo whilst you still can.

You can watch the video of Firmino singing via his Instagram stories:

