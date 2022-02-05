(Video) Diogo Jota laughs as Man United are knocked out of the FA Cup whilst he plays FIFA on Twitch

Diogo Jota is nearly as good as playing FIFA at he is at playing football in real life.

As part of his eSports team, he plays the computerised football game competitively and streams his gaming sessions on his Twitch account so that supporters can watch him play live.

During the Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough FA Cup tie, our No.20 was playing as the Championship side knocked out the home team at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old said: “Middlesbrough go through at Old Trafford, wow! I don’t like when a young player misses like that”.

This was a dignified and concerning response but when the time passes, the Portuguese forward then laughs and says “United out, yeah!“.

The former Wolves man did all this whilst revealing his Ultimate Team on the game and it’s an interesting look at how he would handle Jurgen Klopp’s side, Luis Diaz has already made his bench too!

You can watch the video of Jota courtesy of his Twitch channel DiogoJotaEsports (via @TheAnfieldTalk):

Jota says he doesn’t like it when a young player misses a pen but can’t resist a little chuckle at United going out a few seconds later 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Gm3gQby7Eg — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 4, 2022

