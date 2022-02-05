(Video) Ex-Red laughs at Manchester United fans after scoring winning penalty at Old Trafford

Lee Peltier stepped up to take the eighth and decisive penalty that helped knock Manchester United out of the FA Cup.

The 35-year-old is now plying his trade in the Championship with Middlesbrough but his career began with Liverpool back in 1997.

The Toxteth-born defender played four times for the first-team and all in the 2006/07 season, including a start on Rafa Benitez’s side’s return to the Ataturk Stadium against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

A move to Yeovil Town in 2008 marked the end of his Anfield career and he’s represented eight different teams in the last 14 years and moved to the North East in the summer.

Coming onto the pitch for the extra-time period, our former No.37 had a strong performance against Ralf Rangnick’s team before the penalties began.

Both teams had seven successive successful spot-kicks but only one had eight in a row, Boro’s No.14 stepped up and was in fits of laughter as he looked at the Old Trafford supporters after his goal.

The sight of Anthony Elanga firing his penalty over the bar and knocking his side out of the cup would have only increased the smiles of our former man and many of our supporters.

You can watch Peltier’s penalty to knock Manchester United out (at 4:40) via ITV Sport on YouTube or in full on ITV Hub (at 3:04:00).

