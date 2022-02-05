(Video) Fabio Carvalho scores against Manchester City to put Fulham in the lead at the Etihad Stadium

Fabio Carvalho has added a few more Liverpool supporters to his fan club as he scored the opener against Manchester City.

Much like with Luis Diaz in the Champions League, another potential new signing scored at the Etihad Stadium and endeared themselves to our fans.

The Portuguese attacker was assisted by former Red Harry Wilson who but the ball on a plate and the No.28 had time and space to place the ball home.

READ MORE: Gini Wijnaldum removed from PSG’s Champions League squad for the knockout rounds

The 19-year-old looked cool, calm and collected as he passed the ball past Zack Steffen and put the Cottagers one goal ahead in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It wasn’t a tough finish but it will certainly aid his bid to join Jurgen Klopp’s side and could have added a few more pounds to his transfer fee, if it was agreed before the deadline.

Let’s hope it’s the first of many against the Manchester side.

You can watch Carvalho’s goal against City courtesy of beIN Sports (via @TvGoall):

#FACup هددددددددف فولهام الاول HD🎥 ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ to never miss any goal Follow @FA_GO7 pic.twitter.com/6peXfigk5e — TV Faster Goal ⚽️ (@TvGoall) February 5, 2022

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!